Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Takes a Hit

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 208.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of 205.05 and a close price of 204.35. The stock reached a high of 209 and a low of 205. The market capitalization for Powergrid is 193,638.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 666,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹206.75, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹208.2

07 Nov 2023, 10:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.151.30.55251.5161.2229956.44
Power Grid Corporation Of India206.75-1.45-0.7209.0153.34192289.5
Adani Power394.951.250.32410.0132.55152329.8
Adani Green Energy938.813.251.432259.15439.35148708.97
Adani Energy Solutions775.94.650.63385.0630.086551.08
07 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock was 205.65 and the high price was 209.

07 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM IST Powergrid November futures opened at 206.4 as against previous close of 206.15

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.15. The bid price is 204.85, with a bid quantity of 3600. The offer price is 205.0, with an offer quantity of 10800. The open interest for Powergrid is 46785600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹208.2, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹204.35

Powergrid stock is currently trading at 208.2, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.66%
3 Months13.67%
6 Months13.42%
YTD29.9%
1 Year22.75%
07 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹208.2, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹204.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 208.2, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and actual value.

07 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹204.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a total volume of 666,185 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 204.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.