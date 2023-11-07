Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Takes a Hit

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹205.05 and a close price of ₹204.35. The stock reached a high of ₹209 and a low of ₹205. The market capitalization for Powergrid is ₹193,638.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 666,185 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|237.15
|1.3
|0.55
|251.5
|161.2
|229956.44
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|206.75
|-1.45
|-0.7
|209.0
|153.34
|192289.5
|Adani Power
|394.95
|1.25
|0.32
|410.0
|132.55
|152329.8
|Adani Green Energy
|938.8
|13.25
|1.43
|2259.15
|439.35
|148708.97
|Adani Energy Solutions
|775.9
|4.65
|0.6
|3385.0
|630.0
|86551.08
Today, the low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock was ₹205.65 and the high price was ₹209.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.15. The bid price is 204.85, with a bid quantity of 3600. The offer price is 205.0, with an offer quantity of 10800. The open interest for Powergrid is 46785600.
Powergrid stock is currently trading at ₹208.2, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.66%
|3 Months
|13.67%
|6 Months
|13.42%
|YTD
|29.9%
|1 Year
|22.75%
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹208.2, with a percent change of 1.88 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and actual value.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a total volume of 666,185 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹204.35.
