Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Takes a Hit

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹205.05 and a close price of ₹204.35. The stock reached a high of ₹209 and a low of ₹205. The market capitalization for Powergrid is ₹193,638.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208.9 and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 666,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.