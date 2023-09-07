Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 07 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 254.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 254.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 256 and closed at 254.3. The stock experienced a high of 257.2 and a low of 252.15. The market capitalization of the company is 177,490.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 298,138.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹254.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 254.45 with a 0.06 percent change. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.15 rupees.

07 Sep 2023, 08:15 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹254.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 298,138 shares, and the closing price was 254.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.