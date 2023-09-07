Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹256 and closed at ₹254.3. The stock experienced a high of ₹257.2 and a low of ₹252.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹177,490.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 298,138.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.