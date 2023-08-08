Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:48 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -2.42 %. The stock closed at 248 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 248.55 and closed at 247.5. The highest price reached during the day was 249.5, while the lowest price was 246. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 172,991.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 235,728 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 10:48 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹248

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242, which represents a decrease of 2.42%. The net change in the stock price is -6. This data suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

08 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹242.75, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹248

Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 242.75. It has experienced a percent change of -2.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -5.25, meaning it has decreased by 5.25 from its previous value.

08 Aug 2023, 10:15 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.6, down -2.18% from yesterday's ₹248

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.6. There has been a percent change of -2.18, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.4, suggesting a decrease of 5.4 in the stock price.

08 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 248. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.5.

08 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 248, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and the net change is an increase of 0.5 units.

08 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 248, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. The net change of 0.5 suggests that the stock price has increased by 0.5 rupees. Overall, these figures suggest a positive trend for Powergrid stock.

08 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

08 Aug 2023, 09:15 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 248. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.5, suggesting a small positive movement.

08 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹248, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹247.5

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 248. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.5.

08 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹247.5 yesterday

On the last day of Powergrid BSE volume, the total number of shares traded was 235,728. The closing price of the stock was 247.5.

