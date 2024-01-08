Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 241.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 242.25 and closed at 241.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 244.9 and a low of 239.25 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 224,423.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 244.9 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 743,959 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹241.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 743,959 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and the stock closed at a price of 241.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.