Powergrid shares surge on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:19 AM IST Livemint
PowergridPremium
Powergrid

The current session data for Powergrid open price is 240.55, with a high of 245.25 and a low of 240.55.

Powergrid's stock opened at 240.55 and closed at 240.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 245.25 and a low of 240.55. The company's market capitalization is 170,863.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.25 and the 52-week low is 186.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 68,752 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:19:46 AM IST

Powergrid trading at ₹244.95, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹240.95

Powergrid's stock price is currently at 244.95 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.66% compared to its previous close.

08 May 2023, 11:02:53 AM IST

Powergrid closed at ₹240.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Powergrid had a volume of 68,854 shares and closed at a price of 240.95. No information is available regarding the opening price, high or low for the day, or any changes in the stock price throughout the day.

