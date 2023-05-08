Powergrid shares surge on positive trading day

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹240.55 and closed at ₹240.95 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹245.25 and a low of ₹240.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹170,863.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.25 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 68,752 shares.

Powergrid trading at ₹244.95, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹240.95 Powergrid's stock price is currently at ₹244.95 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.66% compared to its previous close. Share Via

Powergrid closed at ₹240.95 yesterday On the last day of trading on the BSE, Powergrid had a volume of 68,854 shares and closed at a price of ₹240.95. No information is available regarding the opening price, high or low for the day, or any changes in the stock price throughout the day. Share Via