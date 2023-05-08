Powergrid shares surge on positive trading day

Powergrid's stock price is currently at ₹244.95 with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.66% compared to its previous close.

Powergrid closed at ₹240.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Powergrid had a volume of 68,854 shares and closed at a price of ₹240.95. No information is available regarding the opening price, high or low for the day, or any changes in the stock price throughout the day.