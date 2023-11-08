Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Negative Trade

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹207.8 and closed at ₹208.2 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹209, while the lowest price was ₹205.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹193,452.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹209, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (-29.69%) & ₹0.75 (-28.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (+6.06%) & ₹4.2 (+20.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 237.5 -1.6 -0.67 251.5 161.2 230295.82 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.15 -0.85 -0.41 209.0 153.34 192661.53 Adani Power 387.0 3.7 0.97 410.0 132.55 149263.54 Adani Green Energy 937.7 4.5 0.48 2259.15 439.35 148534.73 Adani Energy Solutions 759.1 -3.6 -0.47 3385.0 630.0 84677.05

Powergrid November futures opened at 206.6 as against previous close of 206.7 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.75. The bid price is 204.8 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 204.9 with an offer quantity of 10800. The stock has a high open interest of 47491200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock today is ₹207.25, while the high price is ₹209.45.

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.89% 3 Months 16.44% 6 Months 13.94% YTD 29.78% 1 Year 21.64%

