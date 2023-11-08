Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Negative Trade

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 208 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 207.8 and closed at 208.2 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was 209, while the lowest price was 205.65. The company has a market capitalization of 193,452.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 209, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.25 (-29.69%) & 0.75 (-28.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 1.75 (+6.06%) & 4.2 (+20.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹207.3, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹208

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 207.3. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:34 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC237.5-1.6-0.67251.5161.2230295.82
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.15-0.85-0.41209.0153.34192661.53
Adani Power387.03.70.97410.0132.55149263.54
Adani Green Energy937.74.50.482259.15439.35148534.73
Adani Energy Solutions759.1-3.6-0.473385.0630.084677.05
08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Powergrid November futures opened at 206.6 as against previous close of 206.7

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.75. The bid price is 204.8 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 204.9 with an offer quantity of 10800. The stock has a high open interest of 47491200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock today is 207.25, while the high price is 209.45.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months16.44%
6 Months13.94%
YTD29.78%
1 Year21.64%
08 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹208.05, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹208

The current stock price of Powergrid is 208.05 with a net change of 0.05. There has been a percent change of 0.02 in the stock price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹209, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹208

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 209. There has been a 0.48 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 unit.

08 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹208.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 796,192 shares with a closing price of 208.2.

