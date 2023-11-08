Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Negative Trade

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹207.8 and closed at ₹208.2 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹209, while the lowest price was ₹205.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹193,452.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹209, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Top active call options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹220.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (-29.69%) & ₹0.75 (-28.57%) respectively.
Top active put options for Powergrid at 08 Nov 10:42 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹1.75 (+6.06%) & ₹4.2 (+20.0%) respectively.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹207.3. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.7 in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|NTPC
|237.5
|-1.6
|-0.67
|251.5
|161.2
|230295.82
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|207.15
|-0.85
|-0.41
|209.0
|153.34
|192661.53
|Adani Power
|387.0
|3.7
|0.97
|410.0
|132.55
|149263.54
|Adani Green Energy
|937.7
|4.5
|0.48
|2259.15
|439.35
|148534.73
|Adani Energy Solutions
|759.1
|-3.6
|-0.47
|3385.0
|630.0
|84677.05
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.75. The bid price is 204.8 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 204.9 with an offer quantity of 10800. The stock has a high open interest of 47491200.
The low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock today is ₹207.25, while the high price is ₹209.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|16.44%
|6 Months
|13.94%
|YTD
|29.78%
|1 Year
|21.64%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹208.05 with a net change of 0.05. There has been a percent change of 0.02 in the stock price.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹209. There has been a 0.48 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 1 unit.
On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 796,192 shares with a closing price of ₹208.2.
