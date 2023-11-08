Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plunge in Negative Trade

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹207.8 and closed at ₹208.2 on the last trading day. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹209, while the lowest price was ₹205.65. The company has a market capitalization of ₹193,452.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹209, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 796,192 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.