Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 254.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 254 and closed at 254.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 257.65 and a low of 252.05. The company has a market capitalization of 179,234.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 266.85 and its 52-week low is 186.35. On the BSE, there were 192,409 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹254.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 192,409 shares. The closing price for the stock was 254.45.

