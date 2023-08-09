comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST

Powergrid stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 248 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of 245.45 and a close price of 248. The stock reached a high of 245.45 and a low of 240.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at 168,457.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, while the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 355,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:13:44 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹248 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a volume of 355,170 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 248.

