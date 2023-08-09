Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹245.45 and a close price of ₹248. The stock reached a high of ₹245.45 and a low of ₹240.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at ₹168,457.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 355,170 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.