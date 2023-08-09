Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -2.62 %. The stock closed at 248 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
The last day of trading for Powergrid saw an open price of ₹245.45 and a close price of ₹248. The stock reached a high of ₹245.45 and a low of ₹240.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at ₹168,457.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, while the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 355,170 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:13:44 AM IST
