Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 242.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.85 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was 241.65, and the closing price was 241.3. The stock reached a high of 245.2 and a low of 240.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid was 225,307.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 244.9, while the 52-week low was 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 514,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low of 241.5 and a high of 243.35 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Powergrid January futures opened at 243.4 as against previous close of 243.1

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 242.15. The bid price is 242.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, and the offer price is 243.0 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 75016800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:45 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹241.85, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹242.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 241.85, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.

09 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.72%
3 Months13.38%
6 Months29.25%
YTD2.17%
1 Year55.28%
09 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242.25, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹241.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.25, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and has gained 0.95 points.

09 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹241.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 514,156 shares with a closing price of 241.3.

