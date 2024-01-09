Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plummets in Trading Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Powergrid was ₹241.65, and the closing price was ₹241.3. The stock reached a high of ₹245.2 and a low of ₹240.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid was ₹225,307.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹244.9, while the 52-week low was ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 514,156 shares.
The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low of ₹241.5 and a high of ₹243.35 on the current day.
Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 242.15. The bid price is 242.9 with a bid quantity of 3600, and the offer price is 243.0 with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 75016800.
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹241.85, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly, with a negative percent change and net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.72%
|3 Months
|13.38%
|6 Months
|29.25%
|YTD
|2.17%
|1 Year
|55.28%
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹242.25, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and has gained 0.95 points.
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 514,156 shares with a closing price of ₹241.3.
