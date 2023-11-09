Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 208 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.9 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. opened at 209 and closed at 208 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 209.45 and a low of 206.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 192,429.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 209 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 327,094 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹206.9, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹208

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 206.9 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the net change is a decrease of 1.1.

09 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹208 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 327,094 shares. The closing price for the stock was 208 per share.

