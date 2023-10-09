Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

The Powergrid stock opened at ₹197.35 and closed at ₹196.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹197.5, while the lowest price was ₹194.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹137,311.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 954,155 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹193.8 and a high price of ₹196.25.

Powergrid October futures opened at 196.6 as against previous close of 197.9 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 195.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 195.85, while the offer price is 196.0. There is a bid quantity of 10800 and an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for the stock stands at 70099200.

