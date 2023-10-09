comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges as Trading Turns Negative

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.17 %. The stock closed at 197.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

The Powergrid stock opened at 197.35 and closed at 196.5 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 197.5, while the lowest price was 194.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 137,311.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 152.33. The stock had a trading volume of 954,155 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:17:44 AM IST

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 193.8 and a high price of 196.25.

09 Oct 2023, 10:08:53 AM IST

Powergrid October futures opened at 196.6 as against previous close of 197.9

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 195.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 195.85, while the offer price is 196.0. There is a bid quantity of 10800 and an offer quantity of 7200. The open interest for the stock stands at 70099200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:50:35 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:42:32 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹194.75, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹197.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 194.75, which represents a decrease of 1.17% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a decline in value.

09 Oct 2023, 09:11:27 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹195.2, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹197.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 195.2. There has been a -0.94% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.85.

09 Oct 2023, 08:11:17 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹196.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 954,155 shares with a closing price of 196.5.

