Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

Powergrid stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 241.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at ₹242.05 and closed at ₹241.5. The high for the day was ₹243.45 and the low was ₹239.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹167,585.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 315,518 shares.
10 Aug 2023
