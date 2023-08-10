Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.52 %. The stock closed at 241.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day of trading, Powergrid opened at 242.05 and closed at 241.5. The high for the day was 243.45 and the low was 239.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 167,585.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 315,518 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹241.5 yesterday

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 315,518 shares and closed at a price of 241.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.