Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 242.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Powergrid opened at 242.95 and closed at 242.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 244.55, while the lowest price was 241.5. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 225,307.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 226,671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹242.25 on last trading day

On the last day of Powergrid's BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 226,671. The closing price of the shares was 242.25.

