Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 1.5 %. The stock closed at 206.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid's stock opened at 207.05 and closed at 206.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 210.5, while the low was 206.2. The company has a market capitalization of 195,312.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 209.45, while the 52-week low is 153.34. On the BSE, a total of 222,265 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live

On the last day of trading, Powergrid witnessed a BSE volume of 222,265 shares. The closing price of the stock was 206.9.

