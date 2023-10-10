Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 197.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 195.2 and closed at 197.05. The stock's high for the day was 196.85 and the low was 193.8. Powergrid's market capitalization is currently at 136,788.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 205.9 and the 52-week low is 152.33. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on the last day was 1,311,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹197.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 1,311,853 shares. The closing price for the stock was 197.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.