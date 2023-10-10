Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹195.2 and closed at ₹197.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹196.85 and the low was ₹193.8. Powergrid's market capitalization is currently at ₹136,788.63 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹205.9 and the 52-week low is ₹152.33. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares on the last day was 1,311,853 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.