comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 11 2023 09:56:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.85 -0.13%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,167.9 2.93%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,223.1 -1.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.3 -0.97%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 244.25 0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.4 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 240.85 and closed at 240.25. The stock had a high of 242.5 and a low of 240.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 168,805.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 148,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:00:11 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹242

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 244.4. There has been a 0.99 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:04 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹244.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹242

The current stock price of Powergrid is 244.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% or 2.65 compared to the previous trading session.

11 Aug 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

Powergrid Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.77%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months13.6%
YTD13.15%
1 Year8.19%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30:31 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:07:48 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹240.25

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242, which represents a 0.73% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 1.75.

11 Aug 2023, 08:13:38 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹240.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 148,429 shares and closed at a price of 240.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout