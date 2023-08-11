Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 242 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.4 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 240.85 and closed at 240.25. The stock had a high of 242.5 and a low of 240.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 168,805.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 148,429 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.4, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹242

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 244.4. There has been a 0.99 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹244.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹242

The current stock price of Powergrid is 244.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% or 2.65 compared to the previous trading session.

11 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.77%
3 Months-8.32%
6 Months13.6%
YTD13.15%
1 Year8.19%
11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹240.25

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242, which represents a 0.73% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 1.75.

11 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹240.25 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 148,429 shares and closed at a price of 240.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.