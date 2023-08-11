Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges with Positive Trading

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹240.85 and closed at ₹240.25. The stock had a high of ₹242.5 and a low of ₹240.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹168,805.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 148,429 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹244.4. There has been a 0.99 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.4.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹244.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.1% or ₹2.65 compared to the previous trading session.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.77%
|3 Months
|-8.32%
|6 Months
|13.6%
|YTD
|13.15%
|1 Year
|8.19%
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹242, which represents a 0.73% percent change. The net change in the stock price is 1.75.
