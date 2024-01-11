Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 242.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's open price on the last day was 241.3 and the close price was 242.25. The high for the day was 242.15 and the low was 238.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 222,284.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2 and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 268,549 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹242.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 268,549 shares with a closing price of 242.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.