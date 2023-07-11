Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹255.05 and closed at ₹255.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹256.6 and a low of ₹248.5 during the day. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹263.65 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 194,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05 Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was ₹252.95, representing a percent change of 1.16. This indicates that the stock price increased by 1.16% compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹250.05. The net change in the stock price was 2.9, meaning that the stock price increased by ₹2.9 during the day. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data shows that the Powergrid stock price is ₹253.75 with a percent change of 1.48. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value. The net change is 3.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate that Powergrid stock has seen a slight gain in value. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.55, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.55. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.1. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Powergrid stock has experienced a small increase in value. Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.55, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.55. There has been a percent change of 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹3.5. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.65, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of ₹253.65. There has been a increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 1.44. This corresponds to a net change of 3.6. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.8. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.1 with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹3.05. Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.6, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.6. The percent change is 1.42%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.55, meaning that the stock has gained 3.55 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.5, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.5. There has been a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.45, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹253. There has been a 1.18% percent change, with a net change of 2.95. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹250.05 Powergrid stock is currently priced at ₹253.35 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price. Click here for Powergrid AGM Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.35, representing a 1.32% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 3.3 in the stock price. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.8. There has been a 1.5 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of ₹3.75. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.25, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹254.25, which represents a 1.68 percent increase. The net change is 4.2, indicating that the stock has gained 4.2 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that Powergrid stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253. There has been a 1.18% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Powergrid News Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.05. There has been a 1.2% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3 points. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.3. It has experienced a 1.3 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.25, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹254.25, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.68% and the price has increased by ₹4.2. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.55, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹254.55, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in price by 1.8% and a net change of 4.5 points. This information provides an indication of the recent performance of Powergrid stock. Click here for Powergrid Dividend Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹253.05. There has been a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3 units. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.65, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹252.65. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹2.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.05, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹252.05. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2 points. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹252. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.95, which means the stock has gained 1.95 points. Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss Share Via

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹251.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹251.5. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹250.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹250.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹250.75. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, which means that the stock has increased by 0.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value. Share Via

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹250.05, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹255.6 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹250.05. There has been a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -5.55, which means it has decreased by ₹5.55. Share Via

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹255.6 yesterday On the last day, the volume of Powergrid shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 194,477 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹255.6. Share Via