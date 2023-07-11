comScore
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:11 PM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 250.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.95 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid's stock opened at 255.05 and closed at 255.6 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 256.6 and a low of 248.5 during the day. The market capitalization is not available. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 194,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:11:01 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05

Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was 252.95, representing a percent change of 1.16. This indicates that the stock price increased by 1.16% compared to yesterday's closing price of 250.05. The net change in the stock price was 2.9, meaning that the stock price increased by 2.9 during the day.

11 Jul 2023, 03:20:27 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.75, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock price is 253.75 with a percent change of 1.48. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate increase in value. The net change is 3.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, these figures indicate that Powergrid stock has seen a slight gain in value.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00:56 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.55, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.55. There has been a 1.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.5.

11 Jul 2023, 02:49:14 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.1. There has been a percent change of 1.22, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates that Powergrid stock has experienced a small increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:35:15 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.55, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.55. There has been a percent change of 1.4, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.5, meaning that the stock price has increased by 3.5. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the market.

11 Jul 2023, 02:15:52 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.65, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock has a price of 253.65. There has been a increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 1.44. This corresponds to a net change of 3.6.

11 Jul 2023, 02:05:18 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.8. There has been a 1.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

11 Jul 2023, 01:49:01 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.1, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.1 with a percent change of 1.22. This means that the stock has increased by 1.22% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 3.05, indicating that the stock has increased by 3.05.

11 Jul 2023, 01:30:13 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.6, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.6. The percent change is 1.42%, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.55, meaning that the stock has gained 3.55 in value. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:20:26 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.5, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.5. There has been a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.45, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:00:02 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 253. There has been a 1.18% percent change, with a net change of 2.95.

11 Jul 2023, 12:50:12 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹250.05

Powergrid stock is currently priced at 253.35 with a percent change of 1.32 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:40:51 PM IST

11 Jul 2023, 12:36:52 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.35, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.35, representing a 1.32% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 3.3 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:15:48 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.8. There has been a 1.5 percent change in the stock price, which corresponds to a net change of 3.75.

11 Jul 2023, 12:02:24 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.25, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 254.25, which represents a 1.68 percent increase. The net change is 4.2, indicating that the stock has gained 4.2 points. Overall, these numbers suggest that Powergrid stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 11:45:54 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253. There has been a 1.18% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:30:13 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.05. There has been a 1.2% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock has increased by 3 points.

11 Jul 2023, 11:22:37 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.3, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.3. It has experienced a 1.3 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 11:03:36 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.25, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 254.25, with a percent change of 1.68 and a net change of 4.2. This means that the stock has increased by 1.68% and the price has increased by 4.2.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47:52 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.55, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 254.55, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 4.5. This means that the stock has seen a slight increase in price by 1.8% and a net change of 4.5 points. This information provides an indication of the recent performance of Powergrid stock.

11 Jul 2023, 10:35:58 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price of the stock is 253.05. There has been a percent change of 1.2, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3 units.

11 Jul 2023, 10:16:35 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.65, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 252.65. There has been a percent change of 1.04, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, meaning that the stock price has increased by 2.6. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02:50 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.05, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 252.05. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:50:46 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 252. There has been a percent change of 0.78, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.95, which means the stock has gained 1.95 points.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32:54 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹251.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 251.5. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.45, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 09:31:23 AM IST

11 Jul 2023, 09:17:55 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹250.75, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 250.75. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.7, which means that the stock has increased by 0.7 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a small positive change in value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:01:31 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹250.05, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹255.6

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 250.05. There has been a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -5.55, which means it has decreased by 5.55.

11 Jul 2023, 08:15:11 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹255.6 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Powergrid shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 194,477 shares. The closing price for the shares was 255.6.

