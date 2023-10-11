Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Plunges in Negative Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 11 Oct 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 197.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 197.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 195.3 and closed at 196.1 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 198.5, while the lowest price was 195.3. The company's market capitalization is 183,965.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 574,033 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹197.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹197.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 197.8. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.15, which means the stock price has decreased by 0.15 points.

11 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹197.9, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹197.95

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 197.9, with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a negative percentage change and a small decrease in the actual value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹196.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 574,033 shares, with a closing price of 196.1.

