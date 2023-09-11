Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Powergrid's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹258 and closed at ₹256.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹261.35, while the lowest price was ₹257.1. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹180,489.84 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 497,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.