Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 256.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 258.75 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock price on the last trading day opened at 258 and closed at 256.95. The highest price reached during the day was 261.35, while the lowest price was 257.1. The company's market capitalization stands at 180,489.84 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The total BSE volume for the day was 497,023 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹256.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 497,023 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 256.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.