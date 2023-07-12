comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's 253.65
Back

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹253.65

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 253.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 252.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, the Powergrid stock opened at 251.05 and closed at 250.05. The highest price for the day was 255.3, while the lowest was 250.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 176,444.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 263.65 and a low of 186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 149,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:08:52 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid closed today at ₹252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹253.65

Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was 252.3, which represents a decrease of 0.53% from the previous closing price of 253.65. The net change in the stock price was -1.35.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15:53 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹251.6, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 251.6. There has been a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease in price by 2.05.

12 Jul 2023, 03:00:58 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.5. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Powergrid Key Metrics

12 Jul 2023, 02:46:38 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.7, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.7 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02% or 0.05 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:37:59 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹253.65

Powergrid stock is currently priced at 254.05 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% from its previous value. The net change of 0.4 indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:23:39 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 254.2. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 points. Overall, the stock price for Powergrid has seen a small increase.

12 Jul 2023, 02:07:34 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 254. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.

Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

12 Jul 2023, 01:48:17 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current price of Powergrid stock is 253.8, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the actual change in price is 0.15.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36:53 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.6. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of 0.05 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:00:06 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65

As of the current data, Powergrid stock is trading at a price of 253.85. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.08, indicating a relatively stable performance. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting a slight increase in value. Overall, the stock seems to be holding steady with a slight upward trend.

12 Jul 2023, 12:52:02 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 253.95. The percent change is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a slight increase.

Click here for Powergrid AGM

12 Jul 2023, 12:37:03 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.8. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:22:08 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.85, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06:55 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor upward movement.

12 Jul 2023, 11:45:03 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65

Powergrid stock is currently trading at a price of 253.85 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight upward movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

Click here for Powergrid News

12 Jul 2023, 11:30:53 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data shows that the Powergrid stock price is 253.8. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that there has been some positive movement in the Powergrid stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:22:45 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.7, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 253.7 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05 from its previous value. The percent change indicates a minimal increase of 0.02%. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a small positive change.

12 Jul 2023, 11:00:07 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 254.7. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock has increased by 1.05.

12 Jul 2023, 10:45:53 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 254.4. There has been a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.

Click here for Powergrid Dividend

12 Jul 2023, 10:37:13 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.4, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock's price is -0.25.

12 Jul 2023, 10:15:50 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.05. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.6 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:04:04 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 253.2 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.45.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45:57 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 252.95 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous close. The net change is -0.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.7 units. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Powergrid.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

12 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30:53 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹252.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 252.35, with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.3. Overall, this data suggests that the Powergrid stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:18:08 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹253.65

Powergrid stock is currently priced at 254.4 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and the actual increase in price is 0.75.

12 Jul 2023, 09:06:27 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 252.95. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:10:41 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹250.05 yesterday

On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 149,527 shares with a closing price of 250.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout