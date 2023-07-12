Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹253.65

On the last day, the Powergrid stock opened at ₹251.05 and closed at ₹250.05. The highest price for the day was ₹255.3, while the lowest was ₹250.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently ₹176,444.08 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹263.65 and a low of ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the day was 149,527 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid closed today at ₹252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹253.65
Today, the closing price of Powergrid stock was ₹252.3, which represents a decrease of 0.53% from the previous closing price of ₹253.65. The net change in the stock price was -1.35.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹251.6, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹251.6. There has been a percent change of -0.81, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decrease in price by ₹2.05.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.5, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.5. There has been a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.15 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.7, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.7 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.02% or 0.05 points.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.05, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹253.65
Powergrid stock is currently priced at ₹254.05 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.16% from its previous value. The net change of 0.4 indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.2, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹254.2. There has been a percent change of 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.55, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.55 points. Overall, the stock price for Powergrid has seen a small increase.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹254. There has been a 0.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.35.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹253.8, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.06% and the actual change in price is 0.15.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.6. There has been a percent change of -0.02, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a decrease of 0.05 in the stock price.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65
As of the current data, Powergrid stock is trading at a price of ₹253.85. The stock has experienced a minimal percent change of 0.08, indicating a relatively stable performance. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, suggesting a slight increase in value. Overall, the stock seems to be holding steady with a slight upward trend.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹253.95. The percent change is 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a slight increase.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.8. There has been a minimal percent change of 0.06, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.85, with a percent change of 0.08 and a net change of 0.2. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.95. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.3, suggesting a small positive change in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a minor upward movement.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹253.65
Powergrid stock is currently trading at a price of ₹253.85 with a percent change of 0.08. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a slight upward movement in the stock. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.8, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data shows that the Powergrid stock price is ₹253.8. There has been a slight percent change of 0.06, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.15, suggesting a minimal change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that there has been some positive movement in the Powergrid stock.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.7, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹253.7 with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05 from its previous value. The percent change indicates a minimal increase of 0.02%. Overall, the stock price of Powergrid has experienced a small positive change.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹254.7, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹254.7. There has been a percent change of 0.41, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.05, which means that the stock has increased by ₹1.05.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹254.4. There has been a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.75, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹253.4, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.1. The net change in the stock's price is -0.25.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹253.05, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.05. There has been a percent change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.6, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.6 points.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹253.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹253.2 with a percent change of -0.18 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.18% and the net change is a decrease of 0.45.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252.95, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹252.95 with a percent change of -0.28. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.28% compared to the previous close. The net change is -0.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 0.7 units. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Powergrid.
Powergrid Live Updates
POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA
Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹252.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹253.65
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹252.35, with a percent change of -0.51. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.3. Overall, this data suggests that the Powergrid stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹254.4, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹253.65
Powergrid stock is currently priced at ₹254.4 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.3% and the actual increase in price is 0.75.
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.95, up 1.16% from yesterday's ₹250.05
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹252.95. There has been a percent change of 1.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9 points. Overall, the stock has shown a positive movement in its price.
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹250.05 yesterday
On the last day, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 149,527 shares with a closing price of ₹250.05.
