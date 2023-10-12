Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 197.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 198.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the Powergrid stock opened at 197.9 and closed at 197.95. The high for the day was 199.1, while the low was 197.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 184,616.99 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of 205.9 and a 52-week low of 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 357,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹197.95 on last trading day

