Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, the Powergrid stock opened at ₹197.9 and closed at ₹197.95. The high for the day was ₹199.1, while the low was ₹197.4. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹184,616.99 crore. The stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹205.9 and a 52-week low of ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 357,690 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.