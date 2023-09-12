Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹260.05 and closed at ₹258.75. The stock had a high of ₹264.95 and a low of ₹257.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹184,430.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 924,959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is ₹264.4. There has been a 2.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid witnessed a trading volume of 924,959 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of ₹258.75.
