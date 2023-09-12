Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 2.18 %. The stock closed at 258.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 264.4 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 260.05 and closed at 258.75. The stock had a high of 264.95 and a low of 257.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 184,430.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 924,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹264.4, up 2.18% from yesterday's ₹258.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 264.4. There has been a 2.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.

12 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹258.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid witnessed a trading volume of 924,959 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 258.75.

