Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 243.15, down -3.63% from yesterday's 252.3
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹243.15, down -3.63% from yesterday's ₹252.3

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -3.63 %. The stock closed at 252.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 243.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 254.4 and closed at 253.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 254.75 and a low of 251.1. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 175,990.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 106,827 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:06:34 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid closed today at ₹243.15, down -3.63% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The closing price of Powergrid stock today was 243.15, representing a decrease of 3.63% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price was -9.15. Yesterday's closing price was 252.3.

13 Jul 2023, 03:17:37 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹243.45, down -3.51% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 243.45. There has been a percent change of -3.51, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, which means that the stock price has decreased by 8.85.

13 Jul 2023, 03:02:23 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.1, down -3.65% from yesterday's ₹252.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 243.1. The percent change is -3.65, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.2, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45:05 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹243.4, down -3.53% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 243.4. There has been a percent change of -3.53, indicating a decrease in price. The net change is -8.9, suggesting a decline of 8.9.

13 Jul 2023, 02:37:02 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹243, down -3.69% from yesterday's ₹252.3

Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock is priced at 243. There has been a decrease of 3.69% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -9.3.

13 Jul 2023, 02:17:27 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.2, down -4.0% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 242.2. There has been a percent change of -4.0, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.1, meaning that the stock has decreased by 10.1 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:02:32 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹243.35, down -3.55% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that its price is 243.35. There has been a percent change of -3.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -8.95, suggesting a decline in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:45:02 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.25, down -3.19% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 244.25, which represents a decrease of 3.19% from the previous trading day. The net change is -8.05, indicating a decline in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:39:02 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹244.15, down -3.23% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 244.15, with a percent change of -3.23 and a net change of -8.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 8.15 points. Investors who own Powergrid stock may experience a loss in their investment as a result of this decrease.

13 Jul 2023, 01:21:36 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹244.85, down -2.95% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 244.85. There has been a percent change of -2.95, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -7.45, showing a decrease in the stock price by 7.45.

13 Jul 2023, 01:00:06 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹245.3, down -2.77% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.3. There has been a percent change of -2.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7, suggesting a decrease of 7 points in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:50:36 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹245.55, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 245.55 with a percent change of -2.68 and a net change of -6.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.68% and the value has decreased by 6.75.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37:19 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹245.45, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹252.3

As per the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 245.45. There has been a decrease of 2.72% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -6.85.

13 Jul 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:17:18 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹245.7, down -2.62% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.7. There has been a percent change of -2.62, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -6.6, suggesting a decrease of 6.6.

13 Jul 2023, 12:02:24 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹245.35, down -2.75% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.35. There has been a percent change of -2.75, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -6.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 11:49:46 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹245.4, down -2.73% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is at 245.4 with a percent change of -2.73 and a net change of -6.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. It is important to note that this data is subject to change and may not reflect the current market conditions.

13 Jul 2023, 11:31:33 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹245.9, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 245.9 with a percent change of -2.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.4, indicating a decrease of 6.4 from the previous trading day. Overall, the stock has experienced a downward movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18:04 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹246.25, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹252.3

Powergrid stock is currently priced at 246.25, which represents a decrease of 2.4% in value. The stock has experienced a net change of -6.05.

13 Jul 2023, 10:47:23 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹247.45, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 247.45, with a percent change of -1.92 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.92% and the stock has lost 4.85 in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:35:26 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹247.45, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 247.45. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, indicating a decrease of 4.85 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 10:06:27 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.45, down -1.92% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 247.45. There has been a percent change of -1.92, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.85, indicating a decrease of 4.85 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the Powergrid stock has experienced a decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:48:52 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹248.4, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹252.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 248.4, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% and a decrease of 3.9 in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:31:38 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹248.9, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹252.3

Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock price is 248.9 with a percent change of -1.35 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this trend continues or if there are any significant developments that could impact the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15:02 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹252, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹252.3

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 252, with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.12% and the net change is a decrease of 0.3.

13 Jul 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹252.3, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹253.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 252.3 with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -1.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.53% and has decreased by 1.35.

13 Jul 2023, 08:10:29 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹253.65 yesterday

On the last day, Powergrid had a trading volume of 106,827 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 253.65.

