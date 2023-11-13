Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges Ahead with Positive Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹213.95 and closed at ₹211.15 on the last day. The high for the day was recorded at ₹213.95, while the low was ₹211.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹197,172.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹212.9, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 106,253 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.3%
|3 Months
|15.98%
|6 Months
|16.46%
|YTD
|31.74%
|1 Year
|31.01%
