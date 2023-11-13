Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges Ahead with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 211.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 213.95 and closed at 211.15 on the last day. The high for the day was recorded at 213.95, while the low was 211.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 197,172.8 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 212.9, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 106,253 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.3%
3 Months15.98%
6 Months16.46%
YTD31.74%
1 Year31.01%
13 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹212, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹211.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 212 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.4% and the actual value of the stock has increased by 0.85.

13 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹211.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a trading volume of 106,253 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 211.15.

