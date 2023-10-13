Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Trading on a High Note

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 200.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of 198.45 and a close price of 198.5. The stock had a high of 202 and a low of 197.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 186,802.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,830,906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.15, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹200.85

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 200.15. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.85, up 1.18% from yesterday's ₹198.5

Powergrid stock is currently priced at 200.85, which represents a 1.18% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, indicating a positive movement.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹198.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid recorded a total volume of 1,830,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 198.5.

