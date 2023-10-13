Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars: Trading on a High Note

The last day of Powergrid saw an open price of ₹198.45 and a close price of ₹198.5. The stock had a high of ₹202 and a low of ₹197.7. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹186,802.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 1,830,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.15. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, indicating a decrease of ₹0.7 in the stock price.
Powergrid stock is currently priced at ₹200.85, which represents a 1.18% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, indicating a positive movement.
On the last day of trading, Powergrid recorded a total volume of 1,830,906 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹198.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!