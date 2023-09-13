Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Powergrid stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 198.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.4 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Powergrid stock opened at 203 and closed at 198.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 203.95 and the low was 190.65. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 178,013.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 200.14 and the 52-week low is 139.76. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 1,070,735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹198.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 1,070,735 shares. The closing price for the stock was 198.3.

