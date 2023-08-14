Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 244.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 242.35 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 245.75 and closed at 244.3. The highest price reached during the day was 245.75, while the lowest was 242.55. The company's market capitalization is 169,259.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. A total of 20,100 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.35, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹244.3

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.35. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 1.95.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months-4.04%
6 Months14.11%
YTD14.32%
1 Year9.63%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 21314 shares, and the closing price was 244.3.

