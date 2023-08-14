Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹245.75 and closed at ₹244.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹245.75, while the lowest was ₹242.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹169,259.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. A total of 20,100 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹242.35. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.95, meaning that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|-4.04%
|6 Months
|14.11%
|YTD
|14.32%
|1 Year
|9.63%
On the last day, Powergrid's BSE volume was 21314 shares, and the closing price was ₹244.3.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!