Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹245.75 and closed at ₹244.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹245.75, while the lowest was ₹242.55. The company's market capitalization is ₹169,259.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. A total of 20,100 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.