Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. (Powergrid) opened at ₹193 and closed at ₹191.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹194.65 and a low of ₹191.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹134,765.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.95 and the 52-week low is ₹139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 698,855 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.