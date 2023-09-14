Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. (Powergrid) opened at ₹193 and closed at ₹191.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹194.65 and a low of ₹191.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹134,765.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.95 and the 52-week low is ₹139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 698,855 shares on the BSE.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.22%
|3 Months
|-2.06%
|6 Months
|12.83%
|YTD
|20.54%
|1 Year
|13.58%
The Powergrid stock is currently trading at ₹193.2. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of Powergrid BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 698,855. The closing price for the shares was ₹191.4.
