Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 191.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 193.2 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd. (Powergrid) opened at 193 and closed at 191.4 on the last day. The stock had a high of 194.65 and a low of 191.2. The company's market capitalization is 134,765.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.95 and the 52-week low is 139.76. The stock had a trading volume of 698,855 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.22%
3 Months-2.06%
6 Months12.83%
YTD20.54%
1 Year13.58%
14 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹193.2, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹191.4

The Powergrid stock is currently trading at 193.2. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.94, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.8, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

14 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹191.4 on last trading day

On the last day of Powergrid BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 698,855. The closing price for the shares was 191.4.

