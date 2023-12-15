Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trades

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 232.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 233.25 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 236.55 and closed at 236.85. The stock's high for the day was 237.75, while the low was 231.10. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 215,867.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 237.50, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,168 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:14 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 227.35 and a high price of 234.5 on the current day.

15 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Powergrid December futures opened at 234.95 as against previous close of 233.2

Powergrid's spot price is currently at 233.1. The bid price stands at 234.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 234.6. The offer quantity is 7200, and the bid quantity is 14400. The open interest for Powergrid is at 80672400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹233.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹232.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 233.25. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.91%
3 Months13.88%
6 Months25.57%
YTD44.81%
1 Year41.18%
15 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹232.1, down -2.01% from yesterday's ₹236.85

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 232.1. There has been a percent change of -2.01, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, which means the stock has decreased by 4.75.

15 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹236.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Powergrid on BSE was 1,249,168. The closing price for the shares was 236.85.

