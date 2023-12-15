Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars with Positive Trades

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹236.55 and closed at ₹236.85. The stock's high for the day was ₹237.75, while the low was ₹231.10. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹215,867.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹237.50, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,168 shares on the BSE.
The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹227.35 and a high price of ₹234.5 on the current day.
Powergrid's spot price is currently at 233.1. The bid price stands at 234.45, while the offer price is slightly higher at 234.6. The offer quantity is 7200, and the bid quantity is 14400. The open interest for Powergrid is at 80672400.
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹233.25. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.91%
|3 Months
|13.88%
|6 Months
|25.57%
|YTD
|44.81%
|1 Year
|41.18%
