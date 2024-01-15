Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at ₹242.8 and closed at ₹241.85 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹242.8, while the lowest price was ₹239. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹222,749.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹245.2 and ₹153.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 591,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.