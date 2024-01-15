Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 15 Jan 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 241.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239.5 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : Powergrid's stock opened at 242.8 and closed at 241.85 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 242.8, while the lowest price was 239. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 222,749.46 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 245.2 and 153.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 591,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹241.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 591,950. The closing price for the shares was 241.85.

