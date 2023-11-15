Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 211.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 212.3 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 212.75 and closed at 211.9 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 215.1 and a low of 210.75. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 197,451.82 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 212.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid was 246,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

