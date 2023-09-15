Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹194.1 and closed at ₹193.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹195.65, while the lowest was ₹193.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at ₹136,091.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹203.95, and the 52-week low was ₹139.76. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 329,861 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.