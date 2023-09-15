Hello User
Powergrid Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 193.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 194.1 and closed at 193.2. The highest price reached during the day was 195.65, while the lowest was 193.6. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently at 136,091.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 203.95, and the 52-week low was 139.76. The stock witnessed a trading volume of 329,861 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹193.2 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Powergrid on the last day was 329,861 shares, with a closing price of 193.2.

