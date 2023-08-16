Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day
Powergrid stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 244.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Powergrid's stock opened at ₹245.75 and closed at ₹244.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹245.75, while the lowest was ₹240.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,514.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹266.85 and ₹186.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 278,871 shares on the BSE.
16 Aug 2023, 09:02:23 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:16:13 AM IST
