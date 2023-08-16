Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹245.75 and closed at ₹244.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹245.75, while the lowest was ₹240.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹170,514.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹266.85 and ₹186.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 278,871 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹244.45, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 and the percentage change is 0.06%.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 278,871 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹244.3.
