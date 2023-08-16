Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 244.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 244.45 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 245.75 and closed at 244.3 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 245.75, while the lowest was 240.9. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 170,514.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 266.85 and 186.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 278,871 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹244.45, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹244.3

The current stock price of Powergrid is 244.45, with a net change of 0.15 and a percent change of 0.06. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.15 and the percentage change is 0.06%.

16 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 278,871 shares. The closing price for the stock was 244.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.