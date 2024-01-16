Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 239.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.1 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid Stock Price Today

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid opened at 240.15 and closed at 239.5. The highest price recorded during the day was 241.5, while the lowest price was 237.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 224,237.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 245.2, and the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 422,977.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹241.1, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹239.5

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 241.1 with a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, indicating an overall positive movement.

16 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹239.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Powergrid's shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 422,977. The closing price for the shares was 239.5.

