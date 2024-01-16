Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

Powergrid Share Price Today : On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹240.15 and closed at ₹239.5. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹241.5, while the lowest price was ₹237.05. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹224,237.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹245.2, and the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The BSE volume for Powergrid shares was 422,977.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹241.1 with a percent change of 0.67. This means that the stock has increased by 0.67% compared to its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, indicating an overall positive movement.
