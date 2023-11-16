Hello User
Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -1.76 %. The stock closed at 210.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.55 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 214.9 and closed at 212.3. The stock had a high of 214.9 and a low of 209.85. Its market capitalization stood at 195,545.2 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid was 215.1 and the 52-week low was 153.34. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 536,129 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months12.73%
6 Months17.34%
YTD31.12%
1 Year29.72%
16 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹206.55, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹210.25

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 206.55, which represents a decrease of 1.76% or a net change of -3.7.

16 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹212.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's BSE volume was 536,129 shares, and the closing price was 212.3.

