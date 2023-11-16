Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Negative

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹214.9 and closed at ₹212.3. The stock had a high of ₹214.9 and a low of ₹209.85. Its market capitalization stood at ₹195,545.2 crore. The 52-week high for Powergrid was ₹215.1 and the 52-week low was ₹153.34. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 536,129 shares.
16 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.52%
|3 Months
|12.73%
|6 Months
|17.34%
|YTD
|31.12%
|1 Year
|29.72%
16 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST
Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹206.55, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹210.25
The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹206.55, which represents a decrease of 1.76% or a net change of -3.7.
16 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST
Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹212.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Powergrid's BSE volume was 536,129 shares, and the closing price was ₹212.3.