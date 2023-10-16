Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at ₹203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹201.65

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at ₹200.75 and closed at ₹200.85. The stock reached a high of ₹202.35 and a low of ₹199.35 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹187,546.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹205.9, while the 52-week low is ₹153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 902,873 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹201.65 Powergrid stock closed at ₹203.05 today, showing a 0.69% increase. The net change in the stock price was 1.4. Yesterday's closing price was ₹201.65.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of ₹200.1 and a high price of ₹203.85 for the current day.

Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 202.95. The bid price and offer price are the same at 202.95 and 203.05 respectively. The offer quantity is 25200 and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest stands at 63439200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd had a 52-week low price of 153.18750 and a 52-week high price of 205.95000.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current data for Powergrid stock is as follows: - Price: ₹203.1 - Percent Change: 0.72 - Net Change: 1.45 This indicates that the stock price of Powergrid has increased by 0.72% or ₹1.45. The current price stands at ₹203.1.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (+15.73%) & ₹2.55 (+15.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.55 (-38.0%) & ₹0.55 (-42.11%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock today was ₹200.1 and the high price was ₹203.85.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹203.55, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹203.55, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change in price is 1.9. Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 203.55 with a bid price of 203.65 and an offer price of 203.75. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is 14400 shares. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 63738000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹203.6, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹203.6, with a percent change of 0.97, and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change is 1.95.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.3 (+19.1%) & ₹2.65 (+20.45%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.5 (-40.0%) & ₹0.5 (-47.37%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day is ₹200.1, while the high price is ₹203.85.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.65. There has been a 0.99 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2 units.

Powergrid Live Updates POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 203.5. The bid price is 203.7 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 203.8 with an offer quantity of 7200. The stock has a high open interest of 64047600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹203.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.4, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and the actual increase in price is ₹1.75.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹200.1, while the high price is ₹203.35.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹4.95 (+11.24%) & ₹2.5 (+13.64%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-32.0%) & ₹0.6 (-36.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹202.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹202.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net increase in price is 0.9.

Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9 Powergrid is a stock trading at a spot price of 201.55. The bid price is 202.05 and the offer price is 202.15. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 64422000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low data for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹200.1 Today's high price: ₹202.1

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹201.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹201.65 Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock price is at ₹201.65. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable without any significant increase or decrease.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.9 (-12.36%) & ₹1.85 (-15.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹202.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.5 (-0.0%) & ₹3.4 (-1.45%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹200.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹0.7.

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Power Grid Corporation Of India traded at a low price of ₹200.1 and reached a high price of ₹201.35 today.

Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9 Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 200.7. The bid price for the stock is 201.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 201.35. The offer quantity is 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 7200, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Powergrid is quite high at 64497600, indicating significant investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Powergrid Live Updates POWER GRID CORPORATION OF INDIA More Information

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹200.6. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decline of ₹1.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period.

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.65, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹200.85 Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is ₹201.65. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹200.85 on last trading day On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 902,873 shares. The closing price for Powergrid on this day was ₹200.85.