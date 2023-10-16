Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's 201.65

28 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 201.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's stock opened at 200.75 and closed at 200.85. The stock reached a high of 202.35 and a low of 199.35 throughout the day. The company has a market capitalization of 187,546.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The stock had a trading volume of 902,873 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:44 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹201.65

Powergrid stock closed at 203.05 today, showing a 0.69% increase. The net change in the stock price was 1.4. Yesterday's closing price was 201.65.

16 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 200.1 and a high price of 203.85 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 202.95. The bid price and offer price are the same at 202.95 and 203.05 respectively. The offer quantity is 25200 and the bid quantity is 7200. The open interest stands at 63439200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd had a 52-week low price of 153.18750 and a 52-week high price of 205.95000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.1, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current data for Powergrid stock is as follows: - Price: 203.1 - Percent Change: 0.72 - Net Change: 1.45 This indicates that the stock price of Powergrid has increased by 0.72% or 1.45. The current price stands at 203.1.

16 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (+15.73%) & 2.55 (+15.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.55 (-38.0%) & 0.55 (-42.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock today was 200.1 and the high price was 203.85.

16 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹203.55, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 203.55, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 1.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.94% and the net change in price is 1.9.

Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

16 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 203.55 with a bid price of 203.65 and an offer price of 203.75. The offer quantity is 7200 shares, while the bid quantity is 14400 shares. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 63738000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹203.6, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 203.6, with a percent change of 0.97, and a net change of 1.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.97% and the net change is 1.95.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.3 (+19.1%) & 2.65 (+20.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.5 (-40.0%) & 0.5 (-47.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day is 200.1, while the high price is 203.85.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹203.65, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 203.65. There has been a 0.99 percent change in the stock price, representing a net change of 2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 2 units.

16 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Powergrid Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 203.5. The bid price is 203.7 with a bid quantity of 3600, while the offer price is 203.8 with an offer quantity of 7200. The stock has a high open interest of 64047600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹203.4, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 203.4, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 1.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and the actual increase in price is 1.75.

16 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 200.1, while the high price is 203.35.

16 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 4.95 (+11.24%) & 2.5 (+13.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 195.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-32.0%) & 0.6 (-36.84%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹202.55, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current price of Powergrid stock is 202.55 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.45% and the net increase in price is 0.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9

Powergrid is a stock trading at a spot price of 201.55. The bid price is 202.05 and the offer price is 202.15. The offer quantity is 3600 and the bid quantity is also 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 64422000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Power Grid Corporation of India stock is as follows: Today's low price: 200.1 Today's high price: 202.1

16 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹201.65, up 0% from yesterday's ₹201.65

Based on the current data, the Powergrid stock price is at 201.65. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0. This suggests that the stock price has remained stable without any significant increase or decrease.

16 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.9 (-12.36%) & 1.85 (-15.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 16 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 202.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.5 (-0.0%) & 3.4 (-1.45%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹200.95, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 200.95. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.7.

16 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Power Grid Corporation Of India traded at a low price of 200.1 and reached a high price of 201.35 today.

16 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 201.3 as against previous close of 201.9

Powergrid stock is currently trading at a spot price of 200.7. The bid price for the stock is 201.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 201.35. The offer quantity is 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 7200, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Powergrid is quite high at 64497600, indicating significant investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹200.6, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 200.6. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.05, suggesting a decline of 1.05 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative performance in the given period.

16 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹201.65, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹200.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 201.65. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹200.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 902,873 shares. The closing price for Powergrid on this day was 200.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.