comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 244.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 244.25 and closed at 244.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 248.6 and a low of 243 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The total volume traded on the BSE was 143,992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.8, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹244.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 247.8. There has been a 1.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

17 Aug 2023, 08:21:47 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 143,992 shares. The closing price for the shares was 244.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App