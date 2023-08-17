Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive
1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM ISTLivemint
Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 244.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Powergrid's stock opened at ₹244.25 and closed at ₹244.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹248.6 and a low of ₹243 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total volume traded on the BSE was 143,992 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 09:01:37 AM IST
17 Aug 2023, 08:21:47 AM IST
