Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.37 %. The stock closed at 244.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.8 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 244.25 and closed at 244.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 248.6 and a low of 243 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The total volume traded on the BSE was 143,992 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹247.8, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹244.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 247.8. There has been a 1.37 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

17 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹244.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Powergrid had a BSE volume of 143,992 shares. The closing price for the shares was 244.45.

