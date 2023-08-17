Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Surges as Trading Turns Positive

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹244.25 and closed at ₹244.45 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹248.6 and a low of ₹243 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹172,851.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85 and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The total volume traded on the BSE was 143,992 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
