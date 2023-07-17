comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Surges
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Soars as Trading Surges

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 240.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.15 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 243.2 and closed at 243.15. The stock had a high of 244.35 and a low of 236.8. The market cap of the company is 167,480.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 263.65 and the 52-week low is 186.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 377,346 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:49 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹240.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 240.15. There has been a small increase in the stock price by 0.02 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05.

17 Jul 2023, 12:46:46 PM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹240.15, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current stock price of Powergrid is 240.15, with a net change of 0.05 and a percent change of 0.02. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

Click here for Powergrid AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:41 PM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹239.7, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 239.7. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.4, which means the stock has decreased by 0.4.

17 Jul 2023, 12:19:38 PM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹239.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Powergrid is 239.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.35, suggesting a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07:12 PM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹239.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 239.75, with a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.15% and has decreased by 0.35 in total.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52:53 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 241, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a net change of 0.9.

Click here for Powergrid News

17 Jul 2023, 11:37:35 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹241, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 241, with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.37% or 0.9 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:21:42 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 241. There has been a 0.37% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9 rupees.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00:53 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹241.45, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 241.45. There has been a 0.56 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

17 Jul 2023, 10:47:42 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹240.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Powergrid is 241.4. There has been a 0.54% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.3.

Click here for Powergrid Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:36:06 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹241.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current price of Powergrid stock is 241.5, with a percent change of 0.58. This means that the stock has increased by 0.58% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock price is 1.4, indicating that it has increased by 1.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:20:48 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹241.8, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current price of Powergrid stock is 241.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.71, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7, suggesting a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 10:06:19 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹242.45, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current stock price of Powergrid is 242.45 with a percent change of 0.98. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.98% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, indicating that it has increased by 2.35 from the previous trading session.

17 Jul 2023, 09:47:23 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.8, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 242.8. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.7.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:40:06 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹242.2, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock is trading at a price of 242.2. There has been a percent change of 0.87, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.1.

17 Jul 2023, 09:31:22 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:19:10 AM IST

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹242.2, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹240.1

The current stock price of Powergrid is 242.2 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.87% and has gained 2.1 points from its previous closing price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05:58 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹240.1, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹243.15

The current stock price of Powergrid is 240.1 with a percent change of -1.25. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.25%. The net change in the stock price is -3.05, meaning it has decreased by 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 08:00:08 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹243.15 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Powergrid's volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 377,346 shares, and the closing price was 243.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout