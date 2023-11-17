Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹207.85 and closed at ₹210.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹208.95 and the low was ₹205.75. The market cap stands at 192708.51 cr with a 52-week high of ₹215.1 and a 52-week low of ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 675668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.