Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 207.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

Powergrid's stock opened at 207.85 and closed at 210.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 208.95 and the low was 205.75. The market cap stands at 192708.51 cr with a 52-week high of 215.1 and a 52-week low of 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 675668 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹208.05, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹207.2

The current price of Powergrid stock is 208.05, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day was 206.85 and the high price was 208.25.

17 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

17 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹207.25, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹207.2

The current price of Powergrid stock is 207.25, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months11.93%
6 Months17.24%
YTD29.28%
1 Year27.25%
17 Nov 2023, 09:25 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹207.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹207.2

The current price of Powergrid stock is 207.2, with a net change and percent change of 0. This indicates that there has been no significant movement in the stock price recently.

17 Nov 2023, 08:54 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹210.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Powergrid BSE had a volume of 675,668 shares with a closing price of 210.25.

