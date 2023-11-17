Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Soar in Today's Trading

Powergrid's stock opened at ₹207.85 and closed at ₹210.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹208.95 and the low was ₹205.75. The market cap stands at 192708.51 cr with a 52-week high of ₹215.1 and a 52-week low of ₹153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 675668 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹208.05, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Power Grid Corporation Of India stock's low price for the day was ₹206.85 and the high price was ₹208.25.
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹207.25, with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|11.93%
|6 Months
|17.24%
|YTD
|29.28%
|1 Year
|27.25%
The current price of Powergrid stock is ₹207.2, with a net change and percent change of 0. This indicates that there has been no significant movement in the stock price recently.
On the last day, Powergrid BSE had a volume of 675,668 shares with a closing price of ₹210.25.
