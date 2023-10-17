Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's 203.05

29 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Powergrid stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 203.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207.05 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid's open price was 201.35 and the close price was 201.65. The stock reached a high of 203.85 and a low of 200.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Powergrid is currently 188,848.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 205.9, while the 52-week low is 153.34. The BSE volume for the day was 227,295 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05

Powergrid stock closed at 207.05, with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.97. Yesterday's closing price was 203.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value compared to the previous day.

17 Oct 2023, 06:16 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.054.01.97205.9153.34192568.52
Adani Green Energy948.259.050.962259.15439.35150205.88
Adani Power335.65.651.71410.0132.55129438.87
Adani Energy Solutions775.20.50.063385.3630.086472.99
17 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 202.7 and the high price is 208.9.

17 Oct 2023, 03:33 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 207.2, while the offer price matches the spot price at 207.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 3600. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 61743600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750, while the 52-week high price is 205.95000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18 PM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.2, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The stock price of Powergrid has increased by 2.04% or 4.15. The current stock price is 207.2.

17 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.85 (+94.74%) & 4.0 (+73.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-66.67%) & 1.95 (-53.57%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC245.952.51.03251.5161.2238489.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India207.34.252.09205.9153.34192801.04
Adani Green Energy945.456.250.672259.15439.35149762.35
Adani Power336.156.21.88410.0132.55129651.0
Adani Energy Solutions777.73.00.393385.3630.086751.87
17 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹207.15, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current stock price of Powergrid is 207.15, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 4.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.02% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 4.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15

The spot price of Powergrid stock is currently at 207.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 207.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 207.2. The offer quantity stands at 14400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 7200, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Powergrid stock is 61930800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 02:10 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 202.7 and the high price is 208.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.45, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is 207.45 with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.17% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.4. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Powergrid.

Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days199.01
10 Days198.68
20 Days198.95
50 Days191.65
100 Days188.02
300 Days177.69
17 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 202.7 and the high price is 208.9.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.25 (+136.84%) & 4.6 (+100.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.5 (-69.7%) & 1.6 (-61.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹208, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 208. There has been a percent change of 2.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.95, which means that the stock has increased by this amount.

Click here for Powergrid AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Powergrid Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15

Powergrid is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 208.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 208.8, while the offer price is 208.9. The offer quantity is 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 18000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 62179200, suggesting significant trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
NTPC246.853.41.4251.5161.2239362.2
Power Grid Corporation Of India208.75.652.78205.9153.34194103.12
Adani Green Energy947.758.550.912259.15439.35150126.68
Adani Power337.07.052.14410.0132.55129978.84
Adani Energy Solutions778.13.40.443385.3630.086796.49
17 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹208.5, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 208.5 with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.68% and has gained 5.45 points. This information suggests that Powergrid stock is performing positively in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is 208.9 and the low price is 202.7.

17 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy5457
Buy5558
Hold3344
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.25 (+136.84%) & 4.7 (+104.35%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.55 (-66.67%) & 1.75 (-58.33%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock had a low price of 202.7 and a high price of 207.6 today.

17 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 207.1, while the offer price is even higher at 207.2. There is a higher quantity available for purchase with a bid quantity of 7200 compared to the offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a significant open interest of 62197200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹206.9, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 206.9, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

17 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Powergrid

Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 3.95 (+71.74%) & 1.85 (+94.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 0.75 (-54.55%) & 2.3 (-45.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15

Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.55. The bid price is 206.7, with a bid quantity of 7200. The offer price is 206.8, with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 61923600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹206.7, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is 206.7, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 3.65 rupees. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Powergrid.

Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Grid Corporation Of India stock reached a low price of 202.7 and a high price of 207.6 today.

17 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Powergrid Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.1, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹203.05

The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is 207.1. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.05.

17 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹201.65

The current stock price of Powergrid is 203.05. It has experienced a 0.69% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.4.

17 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹201.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Powergrid on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 227,295 shares. The closing price of the stock was 201.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.