Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid closed today at 207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's 203.05

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid closed today at ₹207.05, up 1.97% from yesterday's ₹203.05 Powergrid stock closed at ₹207.05, with a net change of 4 and a percent change of 1.97. Yesterday's closing price was ₹203.05. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value compared to the previous day.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 245.95 2.5 1.03 251.5 161.2 238489.5 Power Grid Corporation Of India 207.05 4.0 1.97 205.9 153.34 192568.52 Adani Green Energy 948.25 9.05 0.96 2259.15 439.35 150205.88 Adani Power 335.6 5.65 1.71 410.0 132.55 129438.87 Adani Energy Solutions 775.2 0.5 0.06 3385.3 630.0 86472.99 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Power Grid Corporation Of India stock is ₹202.7 and the high price is ₹208.9.

Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.25. The bid price is slightly lower at 207.2, while the offer price matches the spot price at 207.25. Both the bid and offer quantities are 3600. The open interest for Powergrid stands at 61743600.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd stock is 153.18750, while the 52-week high price is 205.95000.

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.2, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The stock price of Powergrid has increased by 2.04% or ₹4.15. The current stock price is ₹207.2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.85 (+94.74%) & ₹4.0 (+73.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-66.67%) & ₹1.95 (-53.57%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹207.15, up 2.02% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹207.15, with a percent change of 2.02 and a net change of 4.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.02% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net gain of 4.1.

Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15 The spot price of Powergrid stock is currently at 207.1. The bid price is slightly lower at 207.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 207.2. The offer quantity stands at 14400, indicating the number of shares available for sale at the offer price. On the other hand, the bid quantity is 7200, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Powergrid stock is 61930800.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.45, up 2.17% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that its price is ₹207.45 with a percent change of 2.17 and a net change of 4.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.17% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of ₹4.4. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Powergrid. Click here for Powergrid Board Meetings

Powergrid share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 199.01 10 Days 198.68 20 Days 198.95 50 Days 191.65 100 Days 188.02 300 Days 177.69

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (+136.84%) & ₹4.6 (+100.0%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.5 (-69.7%) & ₹1.6 (-61.9%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹208, up 2.44% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹208. There has been a percent change of 2.44, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 4.95, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Click here for Powergrid AGM

Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15 Powergrid is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 208.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 208.8, while the offer price is 208.9. The offer quantity is 3600, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 18000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a high open interest of 62179200, suggesting significant trading activity.

Powergrid share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap NTPC 246.85 3.4 1.4 251.5 161.2 239362.2 Power Grid Corporation Of India 208.7 5.65 2.78 205.9 153.34 194103.12 Adani Green Energy 947.75 8.55 0.91 2259.15 439.35 150126.68 Adani Power 337.0 7.05 2.14 410.0 132.55 129978.84 Adani Energy Solutions 778.1 3.4 0.44 3385.3 630.0 86796.49

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹208.5, up 2.68% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹208.5 with a percent change of 2.68 and a net change of 5.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.68% and has gained 5.45 points. This information suggests that Powergrid stock is performing positively in the market.

Powergrid share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 5 4 5 7 Buy 5 5 5 8 Hold 3 3 4 4 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (+136.84%) & ₹4.7 (+104.35%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.55 (-66.67%) & ₹1.75 (-58.33%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 207.05. The bid price is slightly higher at 207.1, while the offer price is even higher at 207.2. There is a higher quantity available for purchase with a bid quantity of 7200 compared to the offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a significant open interest of 62197200.

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹206.9, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹206.9, with a percent change of 1.9 and a net change of 3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive percent change and net change.

Top active options for Powergrid Top active call options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹210.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹3.95 (+71.74%) & ₹1.85 (+94.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Powergrid at 17 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹205.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (-54.55%) & ₹2.3 (-45.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Powergrid October futures opened at 205.0 as against previous close of 203.15 Powergrid is currently trading at a spot price of 206.55. The bid price is 206.7, with a bid quantity of 7200. The offer price is 206.8, with an offer quantity of 3600. The stock has a high open interest of 61923600.

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid trading at ₹206.7, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the stock price is ₹206.7, with a percent change of 1.8 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.8% compared to the previous trading day, resulting in a net increase of 3.65 rupees. This indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Powergrid. Click here for Powergrid Profit Loss

Powergrid share price NSE Live :Powergrid trading at ₹207.1, up 1.99% from yesterday's ₹203.05 The current data for Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹207.1. There has been a 1.99% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.05.

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹203.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹201.65 The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹203.05. It has experienced a 0.69% increase, resulting in a net change of 1.4.