LIVE UPDATES

Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Powergrid stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 243.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 241.6 per share. Investors should monitor Powergrid stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PowergridPremium
Powergrid

On the last day, Powergrid opened at 248 and closed at 247.8. The stock's high for the day was 248.65, while the low was 242.25. The market capitalization of Powergrid is 169,956.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 266.85, and the 52-week low is 186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 177,517 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40:15 AM IST

Powergrid share price update :Powergrid trading at ₹241.6, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹243.65

The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is 241.6 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.84% and has decreased by 2.05.

18 Aug 2023, 09:39:31 AM IST

Powergrid share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.39%
3 Months-2.49%
6 Months13.56%
YTD14.04%
1 Year6.65%
18 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Powergrid Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:02:40 AM IST

Powergrid share price Today :Powergrid trading at ₹243.65, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹247.8

The current stock price of Powergrid is 243.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.15, meaning it has decreased by 4.15.

18 Aug 2023, 08:11:37 AM IST

Powergrid share price Live :Powergrid closed at ₹247.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 177,517 shares. The closing price for Powergrid was 247.8.

Recommended For You
