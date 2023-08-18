Powergrid share price Today Live Updates : Powergrid Stocks Plummet in Negative Trading

On the last day, Powergrid opened at ₹248 and closed at ₹247.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹248.65, while the low was ₹242.25. The market capitalization of Powergrid is ₹169,956.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹266.85, and the 52-week low is ₹186.35. The stock had a trading volume of 177,517 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Powergrid stock shows that the price is ₹241.6 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -2.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.84% and has decreased by ₹2.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.39%
|3 Months
|-2.49%
|6 Months
|13.56%
|YTD
|14.04%
|1 Year
|6.65%
The current stock price of Powergrid is ₹243.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.15, meaning it has decreased by ₹4.15.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Powergrid was 177,517 shares. The closing price for Powergrid was ₹247.8.
